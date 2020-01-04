Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Wolves: These fans concerned over key area of line-up

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a relatively strong Man Utd side to face Wolves in their FA Cup third round clash at Molineux on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will know the pitfalls of such an encounter after losing last season at the same ground, and so Solskjaer will hope that they learned their lessons from that outing.

SEE MORE: Rio Ferdinand names four players Man Utd should sign with £90m-rated ace, prolific star on list

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but the United boss has made seven changes to his starting line-up this time round from the side that faced Arsenal, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

Marcus Rashford, Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all drop to the bench while Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are left out due to illness, but there is still quality and experience running through the side coupled with young talent too.

Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood will lead the line in a three-man attack, and so it remains to be seen if they’re good enough to unlock the Wolves defence and help Man Utd secure a win and advance to the next round.

Based on the tweets below from fans though, the midfield certainly is an area that they don’t feel too confident about, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that is a decisive factor in the outcome of the game.

? TEAM NEWS ? Here’s how we line up for the #EmiratesFACup third round at Molineux ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2020

Andreas & Matic double pivot? Give wolves the win ffs — ? (@utdhxrry) January 4, 2020

A midfield of Pereira, Matic and Mata pic.twitter.com/4zmkGqhZir — Fredinho ??? (@UtdFred) January 4, 2020

The absolute state of that midfield… ? — Marcin FPL (@Cinkiewicz7) January 4, 2020