Real Madrid return to action after the winter break in Spain as they face a trip to take on Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos sit two points adrift of La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona at the top of the table ahead of kick-off, as they slipped up prior to the break with a goalless draw at home against Athletic Bilbao.

In turn, they’ll hope to get back to winning ways immediately to start 2020, ahead of facing Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in midweek.

Despite that perhaps being in the back of Zinedine Zidane’s head, he has still picked a strong starting XI as seen in the club’s tweet below, with many of the usual suspects getting the nod.

Gareth Bale even gets the green light from the first whistle, but there is no place in the XI for midfielder Federico Valverde.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key figure this season, making 18 appearances across all competitions while scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Such has been his positive impact on the side, the fans below weren’t best pleased that Zidane opted to leave him on the bench this weekend, but perhaps that’s with a view of him starting against Valencia next time out.

Nevertheless, it could prove to be a tricky outing on Saturday, and so Real Madrid will hope that the combination of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos along with Casemiro is the right one against Getafe to come away with all three points.

That said, it just goes to show the standing that Valverde has earned with some of the fanbase, as his absence has clearly been bemoaned by many.

