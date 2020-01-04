Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

A statement on the club’s official website said that the 23-year-old will join them on a free transfer next summer when his contract with The Royal Blues expires, signing a five-year deal with the Bavarians. Nubel has so far made 41 appearances for Schalke since joining them Paderborn with 14 clean sheets to his name.

SEE MORE: Major transfer boost for Arsenal as report suggests no fee would be required for world class defender

This season, the German custodian has done well for the Bundesliga club who are currently fifth in the table. The Schalke skipper has kept five clean sheets in 17 appearances across all competitions. Four of them have come in the Bundesliga.

Given how Nubel has done for Schalke, his addition will strengthen Bayern Munich’s squad. However, the German champions already have one of the best keepers in the world in Manuel Neuer hence the 23-year-old will have to settle for being on the bench for a while.

Bayern’s first match of 2020 is a friendly against second-tier side FC Nurnberg before playing Hertha Berlin on the 19th.