Excellent gesture from Brighton’s Mathew Ryan as he makes donation pledge towards Australian fire crisis

It’s probably not been in the news as much as it should’ve been to begin with, but it seems the whole world is now aware of the crisis going on in Australia with the wildfires.

It looks like some people are doing more than others to help, as the Prime Minister jetted off on holiday as it all kicked off while others are doing all they can.

Mathew Ryan is an Australian goalkeeper who plays for Brighton in the Premier League, so it’s not like he can be back in his home country to help, but he’s made this pledge on his Instagram:

Hopefully there will be plenty of goals this weekend to try and raise some money towards the effort, but it’s also great that he’s doing his bit to try and raise awareness while those in charge do their best to deny things or sweep it under the carpet.

Hopefully there will be others who do something similar to help, as we can only hope the situation in Australia starts to get better soon.