Fulham take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, a repeat of the 2018 Championship playoff final. Kickoff time is 15:00 GMT.

If you want to watch Fulham v Aston Villa live streaming, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Fulham v Aston Villa Live Stream

What Time does Fulham v Aston Villa kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 4th January 2020.

Where is Fulham v Aston Villa being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, Fulham London, England

Fulham v Aston Villa Live Streaming : Match Prediction

It’ll also be the first time in over 20 years the two sides have met in England’s most prestigious cup competition. While Fulham’s main aim this season is to earn a Premier League return Villa’s is to stay in it. So don’t be surprised to see both sides rest a number of first team players.

The Cottagers head into the game with just two wins in seven.

A stuttering festive period sees them drop down to fifth and ten points off the automatic places. Villa will provide a stern test for Scott Parker’s side and with home advantage they’ll fancy their chances.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

Dean Smith’s side have won three of their last five games in all competitions, although one of those was against Liverpool’s kids in the Carabao Cup. A solid 2-1 win at Burnley at the weekend handed Villa a much needed three points as they aim to survive the drop.

Jack Grealish has been in excellent form of late and with the January transfer window now open the Villains will do well to keep hold of their skipper.

With a number of injuries to the first team squad I can’t see Smith risking Grealish at the weekend, so Villa will be looking for someone else to step up and deliver the goods.

Jonathon Kodjia could well be one of those to be given game time at Craven Cottage and he’s 15/2 to score first.

Both sides have kept just one clean sheet in their last four league games so it would be no surprise to see both teams score at 8/15.

That said, Fulham have won their last two meetings with Villa to nil and are 7/2 to make it a hat trick of wins with a clean sheet.

Excluding the playoff final in 2018, the home side has won the last five encounters between the two sides, with that in mind Fulham look a decent price at 23/20.

It’s 14/5 for it to end all square and a replay be needed, whilst Villa are 9/4 to send the Cottagers packing.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions