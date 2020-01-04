On the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Ian McGarry has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have ‘contacted the representatives’ of Chelsea star Willian.

The 31-year-old Chelsea star’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

The uncertainty over the Brazilian’s future at Stamford Bridge appears to have handed the Blues’ rivals the chance to make a shock attempt to sign the attacker on a free transfer in the summer.

Willian’s potential exit probably wouldn’t be seen as such a massive blow given that the Blues have promising stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic to call on, but losing the ace to their rivals would surely be a bitter pill to swallow for the west London outfit.

Here’s what McGarry had to say on Willian’s possible summer switch:

“Unsurprisingly, and I do think this is a very kind of sensible – almost logical move for Tottenham Hotspur, they have contacted the representatives of Willian. The Chelsea winger, who is now 31, is in the last six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.”

“There have been negotiations with regards to keeping him, I think Lampard is relatively keen to have him re-sign because he’s used him a lot this season and he’s exactly produced some exceptional performances.”

“But, Willian wants security in terms of contract, he’s not willing to accept to the terms of a one-year extension, which Chelsea follow a rule of over 30s only getting a one-year offer.”

“Tottenham would certainly provide at this moment in time a very viable option, and potentially a two-and-half-year contract.”

McGarry then touches on the fact that Willian was actually expected to join Spurs when he arrived in England, only for Chelsea to steal him from the north London outfit’s grasp at the last moment.

A move to Spurs would essentially see Willian’s time in England come full circle.

Willian has proved that he’s still more than capable of performing at the top level with his brilliant performances this season, the veteran winger has actually kept England international Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea’s starting lineup.