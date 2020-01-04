Juventus will reportedly try and prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd by offering cash and Adrien Rabiot for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old has seen his season significantly disrupted by injury thus far, as he has been limited to just eight appearances.

SEE MORE: Video: Clearly irritated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back with dig at Robin van Persie

Tensions are also running high off the pitch it seems, with the Metro noting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at his star man’s agent, Mino Raiola, this week, and so it remains to be seen if all signs are pointing towards an exit this year.

Speculation is rife with The Mirror noting that Real Madrid are preparing a swap offer of their own with Toni Kroos perhaps moving in the opposite direction to Old Trafford, but now it appears as though Juventus could also be in the running.

According to The Sun, the reigning Serie A champions believe that by putting cash and Rabiot on the table, in a deal worth around £85m in total, could be enough to convince Man Utd to sell their superstar.

It’s added that the French international is valued at around £25m, and so that would involve £60m in cash being offered too to get the deal done, but it remains to be seen if that’s enough to satisfy United’s demands, assuming that they’re even open to selling Pogba at all.

It’s been a disappointing season for all concerned given his lack of playing time, but there is arguably little doubt that United can’t afford to lose him given the quality and experience that he brings to their midfield.

That said, perhaps being able to bring in Rabiot will soften the blow of losing him by giving them a replacement in midfield, coupled with the £60m to further invest in the squad. It remains to be seen if it’s enough for Juve to secure a reunion with Pogba though.