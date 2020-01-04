Juventus could reportedly opt against waiting until the summer and launch a bid to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri in January instead.

The 25-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the side this year, as although he started the Premier League season as Frank Lampard’s first choice in that position, he has been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

It appears as though he still has his admirers though, as Calciomercato report that Juventus are keen on taking him to Turin to reunite him with Maurizio Sarri, and a swoop in January isn’t being ruled out.

It’s claimed that Juventus could look to make an initial loan offer with an obligation to buy as they look to reshuffle things in that department, while it’s noted that there are ‘constant contacts between the parties’.

In turn, it could yet be that Emerson seals an exit from Stamford Bridge this month if the two clubs can reach an agreement, while Chelsea of course had their transfer ban reduced last month and so will be free to bring in new faces to allow Lampard to stamp his mark on the squad.

As noted by the Metro, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, and so if there is potential for an agreement with the Foxes ace, that could make selling Emerson a smart move to not only generate additional funds but also to create space in the squad for Chilwell to be first choice at left-back.

That said, Sky Sports reported this week how Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insisted that the club will not sell anyone that they don’t want to see leave, and so Chelsea will surely want to be confident of signing a replacement first before they allow Emerson to possibly move on this month.