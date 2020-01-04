Manchester United break unwanted five-year record after draw vs Wolves in FA Cup

According to Opta, Manchester United have broken an unwanted feat for the first time in five years after their lacklustre performance against Wolves in the FA Cup today.

The Red Devils’ failed to direct a single shot on target for the first time in a domestic league or cup clash since a top-flight tie with Southampton in January 2015.

The Manchester outfit seem to have found themselves on the wrong end of the magic of the FA Cup. Perhaps some could claim that this stat is harsh considering that Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar during the clash.

Regardless, today’s performance is an alarming reminder that the Red Devils are still miles off of returning to their former glory.

Today’s goalless draw will now see a replay added to United’s already stacked schedule, will the Red Devils’ form in the league take a hit given their fixture congestion?

Questions will certainly be asked of Solskjaer after United’s inability to hit the target tonight, this isn’t even the first time this has happened this season.

The Red Devils achieved the same unwanted feat against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.