According to the MailOnline, Manchester United have added Norwich City ace Todd Cantwell to the list of their summer targets.

The 21-year-old has performed excellently for the Canaries this season. Cantwell has six goals and two assists to his name from 21 Premier League outings this term.

The Mail claim that the England Under-21s ace is valued at £30m, perhaps this price-tag could drop if Norwich are relegated to the Championship this season?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in need of some fresh faces in midfield, the Red Devils have looked lacklustre in the middle of the park all season.

Cantwell is also capped at Under-21s level for England, given the ace’s fantastic performances this season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the youngster in Gareth Southgate’s senior squad in the near future.

The Norwich ace may be the exact type of midfielder that United are looking for, the ace primarily plays on the left-wing but often drifts into the central areas of the pitch.

Considering the uncertainty around Paul Pogba’s future and also the Frenchman’s injury struggles recently, Cantwell could be a solid option to star at the tip of United’s midfield three.