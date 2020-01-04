Marc Cucurella issues statement denying he racially abused Real Madrid star Eder Militao

The new year is barely days old and we have another racism scandal to deal with, this time it’s La Liga that’s getting the attention for all the wrong reasons.

It’s important to point out that there doesn’t seem to be any conclusive evidence either way at this point, but a report Cadenaser seemed to state that former Barcelona and current Getafe player Marc Cucurella racially abused Eder Militao of Real Madrid.

There’s no need to repeat what he allegedly said, but this was his response when asked about it after the game:

Me gustaría aclarar que en ningún momento he insultado ni descalificado a Militao. Mis palabras han sido “Cierra el p… pico”. Pido perdón si alguien se ha sentido ofendido por ello. Estas son las únicas declaraciones que he hecho y que voy a hacer al respecto. Gracias. — Marc Cucurella (@cucurella3) January 4, 2020

Roughly translated, this is what he said: “I would like to clarify that at no time have I insulted or disqualified Militao. My words have been “Close the p … peak”. I apologize if someone has been offended by it. These are the only statements I have made and that I will make about it. Thank you.”

There doesn’t seem to be any word from the Real Madrid player at this point, but this could end up being one of those situations where we never find out what actually happened.

It’s important to not jump to conclusions when we don’t know for sure, but it’s another ugly chapter as far as football and racism goes.