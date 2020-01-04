‘Not a chance’ – Liverpool star on exit talk impacting his ‘commitment’ to the Reds

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has told Off The Ball that there’s ‘not a chance’ the uncertainty over his future will impact his ‘commitment’ to the Reds.

Lallana has done well to prove himself as a good option to the Reds after struggling with injuries over the last couple of years.

The attacking midfielder has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, but just six of these have been starts.

Considering just how strong Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team is, it’s not surprising to see that Lallana has found it difficult to win a starting berth.

Here’s what the England international had to say on his future:

“Whatever my contract situation is that will be going on in the background, there’s not a chance that that will affect my commitment to this club.”

“I’ve given 110% throughout my Liverpool career I will continue to do so.”

“Whether that finishes at the end of the season or continues, this is a great squad and I couldn’t be enjoying my football any more.”

“I’ve been fully fit all year, feeling great and as strong as ever but it is going to be difficult getting as much game time as I would like in this team.”

“I’m just enjoying working hard and playing for the best team in the world.”

The midfielder’s full interview with Off The Ball can be seen here.

Lallana has been with the Merseyside outfit for five-and-a-half-years now, the ace joined from Southampton for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

There’s no doubt that the 31-year-old could still offer a team plenty, his technical ability would be a massive addition to many top-flight teams.

Considering his service to the Reds, do you think that the Anfield outfit should offer Lallana a contract extension?