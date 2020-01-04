Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly close to joining Inter Milan.

The Danish international has made 23 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring thrice and providing as many assists. Eriksen’s current contract with Spurs expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

SEE MORE: Major blow for Jose Mourinho as his star player suffers a serious injury

The 27-year-old has been linked to a move away from the North London club this season and according to Danish newspaper Ekstrabladet, he is close to joining Inter Milan. The report also claims that his transfer could cost the club €25 million.

Eriksen has made 300 appearances for Spurs across all competitions since joining them from Ajax, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists. There’s no doubt that he’ll go down as a club legend. However, Spurs might try their best to tie him down to a new contract.

Nevertheless, Eriksen will be a fine signing for the Nerazzurri as given that some of their midfielders are injured, they could very much do with someone like him.