Preston North End must overcome Premier League opposition if they're to reach the FA Cup fourth round as they face Norwich at Deepdale. Kickoff time is 15:00 GMT.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday 4th January 2020

The match is being played at Deepdale, Preston , England

Alex Neil’s side entertain struggling Norwich at Deepdale this afternoon in what will be just the second meeting between the two sides in England’s prestigious cup competition.

With just two wins in their last ten league games Preston have slipped out of the playoffs and down to 10th.

But they’ll fancy their chances against the Premier League’s bottom side, especially on home soil.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

With Premier League survival the main aim this season don’t be too surprised if Daniel Farke opts to rest a number of key players after what has been a gruelling and disappointing festive period. Without a win in eight the Canaries are now seven points adrift of safety and will welcome the distraction of the FA Cup. A win here, against a solid Preston team, could kick start a great escape.

Despite their recent run of poor form, there is reason for optimism for Norwich. Preston have lost 15 of their last 16 FA Cup matches against top flight opposition.

That said, the Canaries are winless in their last ten FA Cup games, so something has got to give here.

Preston’s Paul Gallagher scored a brace in the only previous FA Cup encounter between the two sides and he’s 9/2 to score anytime.

If Teemu Pukki starts then he’ll be looking for his tenth goal of the season. The Fin is 9/2 to open the scoring at Deepdale.

There’s been over 2.5 goals in each of Preston’s last three FA Cup third round games and it’s 3/4 to cop again this weekend.

Preston head into the game as 6/5 favourites, while Norwich are available at 11/5. With both sides in dreadful form the draw looks a good bet at 27/10.

