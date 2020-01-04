According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid have identified Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino as an ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

Whilst 32-year-old Benzema’s performances are yet to slow down, it would be wise for the Spanish giants to consider his long-term replacement as soon as possible in order to ensure a seamless transition up top.

Whilst the pair are understandably different in many aspects, the key attribute that links them together is their phenomenal work-rates for forwards.

With Madrid boasting several stars that are of a higher profile than Benzema, it’s always been essential for the Frenchman to work selflessly alongside his teammates.

This particular trait is arguably one of Firmino’s best, the Brazilian is the gel that keep Liverpool’s frightening front three as fierce as it is.

Whilst we understand that Firmino would likely be a target for many top clubs, we’ve seen nothing to indicate that the 28-year-old is even remotely considering an exit from Anfield.

Furthermore, given just how much Liverpool have developed under Jurgen Klopp over the last two years, we find it hard to believe how even a club with Madrid’s resources could convince the Reds to part with the striker.