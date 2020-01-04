There’s always two sides to a club selling a player. Obviously the main focus will be on how much money they get to part with a star man, but they also need to ensure they can adequately replace them.

It’s becoming clear that Paul Pogba may be on his way out of Old Trafford at some point soon, so this potential offer from Real Madrid would instantly provide a solution to replacing the Frenchman.

According to a report from The Sun, Real Madrid are prepared to offer cash and Toni Kroos in a deal to sign Pogba that could be worth up to £100m. It’s not clear how much cash would be involved with the deal, but they go on to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be keen on the German.

It’s important to note they do also indicate that the deal would be unlikely to happen in January, so it will be interesting to see how much of a part Pogba has to play for United in the second half of the season.

It seems he’s injured again and the whole situation has become a distraction for Solskjaer and his team, so it might be best to give in and make the deal happen now so they can move on.