Roma are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Mariano Diaz, but it’s claimed that it could be a very expensive deal to do.

The 26-year-old has been completely snubbed so far this season by Zinedine Zidane, as he hasn’t been used at all across any competition.

SEE MORE: Swap deal touted for £100m-rated Man Utd star with Real Madrid linked

In fact, the forward has largely been left out of the match-day squad altogether throughout the campaign thus far, suggesting that he doesn’t has any part in Zidane’s plans moving forward.

In turn, an exit would seem like the most sensible outcome for all parties concerned, giving Diaz a chance to secure a more prominent role elsewhere while Real Madrid could pocket a fee which could be reinvested in the squad.

However, it appears as though the Spanish giants could be pricing themselves out of a deal, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Il Messaggero, that while Roma are open to the idea of an expensive loan deal with no option or obligation to buy, Madrid want a loan with an option which could make the entire move worth around €47m.

That is echoed by Romapress.net, who note that €7m is for the loan part of the deal, with a €40m obligation to buy being touted.

For a player who has managed just nine goals in 33 games for the La Liga outfit across two spells, that seems like a wholly unrealistic demand, and so it surely wouldn’t come as a surprise at all if Roma were to end their interest and look elsewhere.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but with weeks remaining in the January transfer window, there is at least seemingly plenty of time for the two clubs to hold talks over a potential deal and compromise on any fees involved.