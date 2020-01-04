When you consider how often we hear reports suggesting a certain player will be offered in exchange as part of the deal to sign someone, it’s so rare to actually see it happen.

It seems those type of links became more common when financial fair play started to kick in. Clubs can’t throw giant fees around as much as they used to so it’s made it easy to suggest players will be swapped instead of money.

There’s been plenty of talk about Paul Pogba recently and the latest report came from The Sun who suggested that Juventus were ready to offer cash and Adrien Rabiot in exchange for the Manchester United midfielder.

Rabiot took a while to break into the team following a Summer move from PSG, but he has started to play recently. It’s not clear if it’s a serious offer that Man United are considering, but a recent report from goal.com seems to rubbish the possibility of Rabiot being sold in January.

They indicate that he’s started to gain the trust of the coach and might even be the best option to play with Matuidi and Pjanic in the three man midfield.

It’s also hard to say that Rabiot would be the perfect replacement for Pogba from Man United’s point of view. He’s a different type of player who’s less athletic and tends to control possession rather ran roam forward, so he would offer a different option to his compatriot.

There’s still nothing to suggest that any deal is close for Pogba to leave Old Trafford, but it looks like Rabiot won’t be going anywhere this month.