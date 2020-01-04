Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand has named four players that he believes his former club should sign to address major issues in the current squad.

The Red Devils are battling to try and break back into the top four in the Premier League again this season, as they sit in fifth place after 21 games, five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot.

While they’ve shown positive signs under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they have continued to stumble along the way and question marks have been raised over the squad in terms of whether or not there is enough quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts to achieve their objectives.

In order to help them do so, Ferdinand has named four players that he would like to see his old club sign, and they are Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz, Agustin Almendra and Edinson Cavani, as per his tweet below.

Koulibaly would no doubt help to shore things up at the back given how he has been such a defensive rock for Napoli in recent years, while Ruiz would add some much-needed class, technical quality and invention in midfield to help more combative options such as Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Almendra was picked as Ferdinand’s ‘wildcard’, with the 19-year-old Boca Juniors starlet establishing himself as a key figure for the South American giants in their midfield.

Meanwhile, he has also picked another sensible target in Cavani, with the Paris Saint-Germain stalwart now having bagged 349 goals in his career.

While he does turn 33 next month, he could be the experienced, proven goalscorer that Man Utd need to complement the younger players in the squad such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In turn, it’s pretty easy to see the logic behind Ferdinand’s picks, but time will tell if Man Utd come anywhere close to bringing in these specific names, or alternative options who could offer the same qualities.