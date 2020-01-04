Newcastle will be looking to avoid a potential banana skin when they travel to Rochdale in the FA Cup third round later this lunchtime Kickoff time is 12:30 GMT.

If you want to watch Rochdale v Newcastle live streaming, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Rochdale v Newcastle Live Stream

What Time does Rochdale v Newcastle kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12:30GMT on Saturday 4th January 2020.

Where is Rochdale v Newcastle Utd being played?

The match is being played at Spotlands Stadium, Rochdale, England

Rochdale v Newcastle Live Streaming : Match Prediction

After three straight defeats in the league the Magpies will welcome the distraction of cup football. It gives Steve Bruce the chance to rotate his squad after a gruelling festive period whilst also providing an opportunity for a confidence booster against lower league opposition.

Rochdale’s league form has been woeful this season. They’re 18th in League 1 just four points above the drop zone have failed to win any of their last six games at Spotland, which makes good reading for the travelling Toon Army.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side have one of the worst defensive records in the league and have conceded three goals in each of their last two home games. It’s 5/2 for Newcastle to score over 2.5 goals.

Newcastle have struggled in the FA Cup in recent years, especially away from home. Not since 2006 have they won an away FA Cup match without needing extra time.

Ian Henderson has nine goals to his name this season and when he scored Rochdale usually win.

Dale have six of the eight games in which he’s scored in this season and he’s 23/10 to score anytime.

Andy Carroll could lead the line for Newcastle. The 30 year old target man is yet to find the net since returning to the Toon, but has been impossible to handle at times with his physical presence.

He’s 11/2 to open the scoring at Rochdale.

Should Newcastle win then it could be a close one.

Six of their seven Premier League this wins have come by a one goal margin. Newcastle to win by one goal 11/4.

Rochdale are 7/2 to cause an upset and dump Newcastle out of the cup, it’s 29/10 for the game to end all square and the Magpies are 4/5 to get the job done away from home.

