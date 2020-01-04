Real Madrid have reportedly held talks over the potential signing of Flamengo youngster Reinier Jesus as they look to add another top talent to their squad.

The Spanish giants have made a habit of shopping in Brazil for talented youngsters in recent times, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo joining them.

In turn, it looks as though they could continue with that strategy, as they’re now being linked with a swoop for another Brazilian starlet.

According to ESPN, talks have already been held over the signing of Reinier, with the 17-year-old said to have a €30m release clause in his current contract.

That is expected to increase in the summer, while it’s noted that Barcelona may well have been put off by his possible price-tag, which in turn will be a major boost for their La Liga rivals.

Time will tell if Real Madrid decide to make their move this month or not, but Reinier has impressed at this early stage of his career with six goals and two assists in 14 league outings for Flamengo, and it would appear as though he does have a bright future ahead of him.

To avoid the threat of missing out on him and a rival club swooping, it might make sense for Real Madrid to try and reach an agreement this month, but they will have to be certain that it’s a wise investment as that’s a significant fee for a player untested at the top level in Europe.

While Vinicius is struggling to make an impact this season, Rodrygo is starting to take his chances. In turn, it will be interesting to see who is able to establish themselves as key figures for the long-term future and if Reinier is added to that group in the coming weeks.