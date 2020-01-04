Video: Aston Villa crash out of FA Cup after stunning Harry Arter thunderbolt

Aston Villa arguably have bigger priorities this season as they continue to try and fend off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Nevertheless, they would have perhaps still liked to have advanced in the FA Cup this weekend, but it wasn’t to be as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Anthony Knockaert gave the hosts the lead at Craven Cottage before Anwar El Ghazi cancelled his effort out just after the hour mark.

However, it wasn’t long before Fulham were back in front as Harry Arter responded just over 10 minutes later to restore their lead, which on this occasion they didn’t surrender.

As seen in the video below, it was a superb goal too as he let fly from distance with a stunning left-footed strike which found the top corner and gave the Villa goalkeeper no chance.

In turn, it was a great way for Fulham to advance to the next round, while Villa will now switch their focus back to the Premier League, while they also have a League Cup semi-final tie to look forward to against Leicester City this month.