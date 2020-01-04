Video: Brilliant Kroos delivery sets up bullet header from Varane to double Real Madrid lead

Real Madrid returned to action after the winter break on Saturday as they faced a trip to Getafe on Saturday afternoon looking to get back to winning ways.

Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw in their last outing, and that in turn allowed rivals Barcelona to move clear at the top of the La Liga table.

In turn, with the reigning champions not in action until later, it gave Real Madrid the opportunity to put the pressure on with a win.

An own goal from goalkeeper David Soria gave them the lead in the first half, with Rafael Varane initially claiming it before replays showed that it did indeed come off the shot-stopper last before going into the net.

However, the French international wasn’t to be denied this time, as seen in the video below, as he met a superb free-kick from Toni Kroos with a firm header which flew past Soria and gave him no chance.

That will now potentially be a decisive goal to kill off the game, and Real Madrid will have Varane to thank for the victory if they manage to hold out.

Getafe 0 x [2] Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/0sCO7gLPOp — Goals (@Goals117) January 4, 2020

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

?? ¡GOL! ¡Así llegó el segundo de #RealMadrid! Centro perfecto de Kroos a la cabeza de Varane, que la mandó al fondo de la red ? #FutbolEnDIRECTV pic.twitter.com/uReDyU3e0E — DIRECTV Sports (@DIRECTVSports) January 4, 2020