Video: BT Sport forced to apologise as Robbie Savage gets brutal chant from fans

Newcastle Utd were in action against Rochdale in the FA Cup on Saturday, but it was antics off the pitch which made some headlines.

As heard in the video below, a not-so-nice chant was directed at BT Sport commentator Robbie Savage, and given that the BT commentary team were in close proximity to the fans at the stadium, it got picked up on the microphones.

Now Savage has had to deal with a lot of stick throughout both his playing and broadcasting career, and so he may well have found the funny side of it and laughed it off.

However, as noted by The Sun, his colleague Peter Drury was forced to apologise to viewers at home for the bad language, with Savage being labelled a ‘w******’ repeatedly.

It’s not the best look in terms of a young audience likely to be tuning in and so parents watching would have grabbed for the remote as quickly as possible to hit the mute button.

That said, if Savage found the funny side of it, it’s hard not to for everyone else watching as well…