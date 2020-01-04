It looked like Barcelona were in complete control of this game, but they started to miss some chances and Frenkie de Jong’s red card opened a door for Espanyol to sneak back into the game.

We’ve not seen many Chinese players make an impact in Europe, so Wu Lei has attracted some attention with Espanyol this season. This could prove to be his biggest contribution yet as he stayed calm to finish when put through on goal:

This Wu Lei is levels above Joelinton ffs pic.twitter.com/Ci6oKVMZAC — ? R??? ? (@RyanIcardi99) January 4, 2020

The draw will return Barcelona to the top of La Liga, but only on goal difference rather than putting them clear of Real Madrid. Espanyol are also bottom of the league so this will go down as a huge shock.