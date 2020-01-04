Video: Clinical Luis Suarez brings Barcelona level against Espanyol

This was starting to look like a shock could be on the cards. Espanyol have a terrible record against Barcelona and they sit bottom of the table, so it was remarkable to see them hold the lead at half time.

Barca have stepped it up in the second half and Luis Suarez pounced on a great cross from Jordi Alba to force the ball in at the near post:

?? Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez connect, and Barca are level in the derby! ? A neat near post finish from Suarez delivers the equaliser pic.twitter.com/GRHJ8H4iGj — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 4, 2020

Barca have been utterly dominant throughout so there’s only one way this game looks like going now. A win would take them clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.