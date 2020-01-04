Video: David Lopez scores header to give Espanyol lead vs Barcelona

In the 22nd minute of this evening’s Catalan derby between Espanyol and Barcelona, David Lopez fired his side into a shock lead with a brilliant header.
Marc Roca whipped a deep free-kick into the box and Luis Suarez allowed the ball to float over his head, defensive midfielder David Lopez was left free to aim a brilliant header towards goal.
The ball rolled into the bottom corner as Barcelona’s defence looked half-asleep.
Take a look at Espanyol’s shock opener below:
It's @RCDEspanyol who strike first!
David Lopez heads home the opener.#EspanyolBarca
Pictures from La Liga Directo.
Barcelona need to work on their defending of set-pieces, they can’t afford to be caught napping from dead-ball situations.