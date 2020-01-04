Menu

Video: David Lopez scores header to give Espanyol lead vs Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

In the 22nd minute of this evening’s Catalan derby between Espanyol and Barcelona, David Lopez fired his side into a shock lead with a brilliant header.

Marc Roca whipped a deep free-kick into the box and Luis Suarez allowed the ball to float over his head, defensive midfielder David Lopez was left free to aim a brilliant header towards goal.

The ball rolled into the bottom corner as Barcelona’s defence looked half-asleep.

Take a look at Espanyol’s shock opener below:

Pictures from La Liga Directo.

Barcelona need to work on their defending of set-pieces, they can’t afford to be caught napping from dead-ball situations.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories David Lopez Espanyol