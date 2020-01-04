Video: Former Liverpool keeper Bruce Grobbelaar shares HILARIOUS story about witch doctor and urinating on the goalposts

It’s rare to see any interesting information come out of the TV coverage before a game. Usually it’s talking about players who may be available and getting some cliches in, but this story makes up for all of that.

Bruce Grobbelaar appeared as a guest on BT Sport and he told a story about a witch doctor and what he needed to do to lift the curse that was preventing Liverpool from winning the league:

This is a must watch Reds ??? Bruce Grobbelaars witch doctors story #LFCFamily #YNWA pic.twitter.com/fU8smamxg7 — JayLFC (@Jasonbranagan11) January 4, 2020

It’s not something you would expect to hear from a player from the modern era, the story about peeing in the bottle and squirting it on the goals is pretty hilarious.

The media is quick to praise Jurgen Klopp and his team for the way the play and for setting a blistering pace in the league this season, but maybe it’s Bruce who’s responsible for it all.