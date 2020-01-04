Video: Highlights show just how much Loris Karius has improved since leaving Liverpool

It’s been said many times, but the goalkeeping position is different to the rest. Only one can play at a time and mistakes tend to mean goals, so they never get a chance to play their way back into form once it goes wrong.

Loris Karius’ reputation with Liverpool fans will always be tainted by that Champions League final against Real Madrid, so he had to go somewhere else to rebuild his reputation.

He’s really started to do well at Besiktas, as this highlights video shows:

It must be said that playing for Besiktas and Liverpool are two very different things. We often see goalkeepers who do better when they are kept busy, while a Liverpool keeper might only have one thing to do in a game and it could be crucial.

There’s no need to go all out and say this means Liverpool should’ve kept him or anything, but it’s good to see he’s starting to do well and rebuilding his reputation.