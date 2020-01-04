Video: Kyle Vassell scores sensational goal for Rotherham with early contender for goal of round

Rotherham were involved in quite the thriller in their FA Cup third round clash with Hull City on Saturday, a game which they eventually lost 3-2.

After drawing level in the 20th minute, the hosts found themselves reduced to ten men just four minutes later but still managed to take the lead before half-time.

SEE MORE: Video: Rotherham ace Adam Thompson gets straight red after horror tackle vs Hull

However, they conceded twice after the break, including a heart-breaking third in injury time, as they crashed out of the competition.

Kyle Vassell ensured he made his mark on the FA Cup this year though, as seen in the video below, as he produced a stunning strike to put his side 2-1 up.

It’s an absolute rocket of a goal as he does brilliantly to turn quickly and find space on the edge of the box, and his long-range effort flies into the back of the net with great accuracy and pace to give the goalkeeper no chance.

Unfortunately for him and Rotherham it didn’t mean much in the end, but it will certainly be a candidate for goal of the round, and perhaps even goal of the competition this year…

We may already have our goal of the round ? Kyle Vassell that's ridiculous! ? pic.twitter.com/eybVIIwOkw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2020