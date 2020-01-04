Menu

Video: Lionel Messi shows his class as he takes on six players and plays a sublime pass to Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona
There is so much to like about this piece of play from Lionel Messi, the camera angle actually makes it look even better and it just shows how good he is.

There’s no other player who can spark this amount of panic among a defence as six Espanyol players try to engage and stop him but none of them come close.

He then slips a glorious pass through to Luis Suarez who should be putting it in the back of the net:

It looks like Barca will go on to win this game, but they could do with a third goal to make sure.

