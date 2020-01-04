Menu

Video: Outstanding defending from Wolves ace deflects Marcus Rashford’s effort onto the bar

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In some ways the 0-0 draw with Wolves was actually a great result for Manchester United, it gives them a chance to take them back to Old Trafford and they avoided defeat at a tough ground.

Perhaps it’s a further indication of how far United have fallen in recent years, but they came so close to winning the tie.

Marcus Rashford has been the only true standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and he came so close to scoring straight after coming on as a sub:

The second clip shows it more clearly, but that block from Conor Coady was truly outstanding.

Although they are still in the competition, the replay does mean that United have yet another game to play in a fairly tight schedule. With injuries starting to affect the squad, there’s a chance this could lead to the board sanctioning some signings this month.

 

More Stories CONOR COADY Marcus Rashford