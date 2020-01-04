In some ways the 0-0 draw with Wolves was actually a great result for Manchester United, it gives them a chance to take them back to Old Trafford and they avoided defeat at a tough ground.

Perhaps it’s a further indication of how far United have fallen in recent years, but they came so close to winning the tie.

Marcus Rashford has been the only true standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and he came so close to scoring straight after coming on as a sub:

What a block this was from Conor Coady ? The Wolves skipper is a big reason why they are still in the #EmiratesFACup! pic.twitter.com/3dKec0HqZV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2020

Rashford is only on the pitch 27 seconds and hits the bar straight away.#WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/s4L4ZeSOd8 — Manchester United 2020 (@ManUtdZone2020) January 4, 2020

The second clip shows it more clearly, but that block from Conor Coady was truly outstanding.

Although they are still in the competition, the replay does mean that United have yet another game to play in a fairly tight schedule. With injuries starting to affect the squad, there’s a chance this could lead to the board sanctioning some signings this month.