Video: Outstanding skill from Luis Suarez allows Vidal to fire Barcelona in front

This looked inevitable when Barcelona managed to find their way back into the game against Espanyol, but it took less than ten minutes for them to find the goal to put them in front.

Luis Suarez showed some great poacher’s instincts to find the equaliser, but this lovely outside of the boot cross put it on a plate for Arturo Vidal to fire Barca in front:

Vidal looked like a prime candidate to be moved on from the team this month, but this shows just how important he can be when he plays.