Video: Rotherham ace Adam Thompson gets straight red after horror tackle vs Hull

Rotherham were in action against Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday, and they shot themselves in the foot chasing an upset.

The hosts drew themselves level in the 20th minute as Michael Smith cancelled out Tom Eaves’ opener, and that would undoubtedly have given them a huge boost and renewed belief of getting a result.

However, they gave themselves a mountain to climb soon after as Adam Thompson was given his marching orders for the horrendous tackle seen in the video below in the 24th minute.

Surprisingly, Rotherham still managed to take the lead before half-time, but Eaves helped himself to a hat-trick, with his third coming in injury time, to secure a 3-2 win for Hull in a thriller of a game.

As for Thompson, he would have been desperate to see his sending off not ruin their chances of progressing and while they came agonisingly close to at least forcing a replay, they couldn’t hold on and so his red card did ultimately end up costing them.