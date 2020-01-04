Video: Sergio Romero makes an incredible reflex save for Man United vs Wolves

The back up goalkeeping position at Manchester United looks to be a fairly restricted position. At most clubs if the first choice keeper is making regular mistakes you would expect to see the back up get a chance, but David de Gea seems fairly un-dropable.

Sergio Romero is a solid no 2, he can often look uneasy when trying to command his area, but you can’t deny his shot stopping skills are right up there. He pulled off this save against Wolves and denied an almost certain goal:

Incredible save by Sergio Romero ? He’s on top form as per in the #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/XAlbinUoBZ — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020

The FA Cup may be one of United’s only realistic chances of winning something this season, so it’s a surprise to see a weakened team being played when you consider how dangerous Wolves are.

It’s likely Romero will need to pull off a few more saves if United are to advance or a get a replay from this tie.

