If you ever wanted to see the perfect example of an old tweet coming back to haunt someone it should’ve been this. It seemed unlikely that Tom Pope’s comments about John Stones would ever come back to haunt him with Port Vale being a lower league team.

Only they ended up getting drawn together in the FA Cup, so this suddenly became relevant:

Tom Pope starts for Port Vale today against Manchester City’s John Stones. Imagine if he bagged a hat-trick. ?? pic.twitter.com/sRtqavvlBp — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 4, 2020

Despite it looking like those words would surely backfire, Pope’s only gone and leveled it up at The Etihad:

Unfortunately it’s not an example of him rag-dolling John Stones out the way before getting the goal, but he shows good movement and heading ability to get the goal.

Maybe he was right after all?