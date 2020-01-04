In the 33rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Getafe, Los Blancos have taken the lead thanks to a blunder from goalkeeper David Soria.

After a free-kick appeared to evade everyone in the box, Ferland Mendy picked up the ball on the left flank and floated an inch-perfect cross into the box with his weaker foot.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria failed with his rash attempt to punch the ball clear, leaving Madrid centre-back Varane free to head the ball into the back of the net.

Initially it appeared as though Varane only made contact with the ball but has since been determined that this will go down as a Soria own goal.

Getafe’s goalkeeper will be kicking himself after his costly blunder.