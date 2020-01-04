‘Why Rakitic’ – These Barcelona fans react to lineup for derby clash with Espanyol

Ernesto Valverde has made four changes to Barcelona’s lineup from their last league game ahead of tonight’s Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Neto is in between the stick in place of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. There’s one other change to the backline with Clement Lenglet replacing his compatriot Samuel Umtiti in the heart of the defence.

The La Liga champions have made a statement with their strong lineup for tonight’s clash. In midfield Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena are replaced by Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong.

Some Barcelona supporters are disappointed to see Rakitic involved in the clash, is the criticism towards the Croatian fair?

Here’s how the Blaugrana will lineup for tonight’s Catalan derby:

The Starting 11 for #EspanyolBarça!

?? Let’s do this! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2020

Check out how some Barcelona supporters reacted to Valverde’s teamsheet:

Why Rakitic — Dre (@__Dannydrey) January 4, 2020

Rakitic again?? — Shashwat Kumar (@_Kohlisdrive_) January 4, 2020

Rakitic out — Raquel Cavalcante ? (@eiraquel18) January 4, 2020

Ivan Rakitic ???? — TURKI (@Turki_0b) January 4, 2020

Rakitic ????? — oreo (@uriel__00) January 4, 2020

Real won today so this match is a must win! VAMOSSS! — Aaron (@_wayward_son) January 4, 2020

It’s a shame to see how some Barcelona fans treat Rakitic, the midfielder has always acted as a model professional during his time at the Camp Nou.

Is it fair to assume that the 31-year-old is often made the scapegoat for the team’s below-par performances at times?

With rivals Real Madrid winning earlier today, the Blaugrana need a comfortable performance to reestablish their lead in the race for the La Liga title.