Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wolves last season and the two go head to head in the competition once again later this evening. Kickoff time is 17:30 GMT.

If you want to watch Wolves v Man Utd live streaming, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Wolves v Man Utd Live Stream

What Time does Wolves v Man Utd kickoff?

The match kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday 4th January 2020.

Where is Wolves v Manchester Utd being played?

The match is being played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Wolves v Man Utd Live Streaming : Match Prediction

After a terrific win over Manchester City Wolves have since lost their last two league games away to Liverpool and Watford, but back on home soil they’ll be looking to heap more misery on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

The Red Devils were completely outclassed at Arsenal on New Year’s Day making it two defeats in four over the festive period.

Solskjaer was slated for claiming his side played well after the loss and he will be under serious pressure if United crash out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Lewis Jones, Caughtoffside spokesman comments:

Wolves sit a point behind United in the Premier League and will be no pushovers providing Nuno opts for a strong starting eleven. Adams Traore has been unplayable at times and he’s 7/2 to score anytime.

Raul Jiminez too has been sensational for Wolves. The Mexican has 11 goals and eight assists to his name already this season and he’s 17/4 to open the scoring at Molineux.

United’s first half display at the Emirates was awful. Defensively they were poor and going forward they rarely threatened. Mason Greenwood was introduced in the second half along with Andreas Pereira and the pair provided some spark for Solskjaer’s side, yet it wasn’t enough to rescue the game. The duo could feature on Saturday and Greenwood is 13/2 to open the scoring.

Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games in all completions while Man United have conceded in 80% of their away games this season.

Both teams to score is currently priced at 19/25.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have won two of their last three home games against United by a 2-1 scoreline and it’s 17/2 for the correct score.

Taking into account recent results it’s no surprise to see Wolves as the 11/8 favourites, the draw is 5/2 and United are 21/10 to progress to the fourth round.

