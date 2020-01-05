Former Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez has lashed out at a mocking report from the Daily Mail for the way they covered the fact that his home was burgled.

See the tweet below from the Spaniard, who spent the second half of last season at the Emirates Stadium without making much of an impact.

What kind of journalism are you? regrettable. Show a little respect @MailSport https://t.co/gU2Ie0ryxN — Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) January 4, 2020

Suarez is said to have had his home burgled, but without anything being taken due to the lack of valuables in the property.

Clearly, however, Suarez was not at all happy with the lack of respect shown in the Mail after what must still have been a harrowing personal incident.