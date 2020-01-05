Arsenal sources have reportedly noticed a huge change in Mesut Ozil since Mikel Arteta came in as Gunners manager.

The Spaniard recently moved to the Emirates Stadium after a spell working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and it seems he’s made a real impression so far.

According to ESPN, sources at Arsenal state Ozil looks a changed player since Arteta came in, and that has been reflected in how the German playmaker has conducted himself on the pitch.

Despite a difficult period under previous boss Unai Emery, Ozil now seems to have become a key player for Arsenal again and was one of the team’s best players in the 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this week.

The 31-year-old is a world class creative player when he’s on form, and fans will hope the change in management at Arsenal can now get him back to his best again.

So far, it seems to be working out well, with Arteta seeming to bring in a style of play more ideally suited to getting the best out of Ozil.

ESPN add that Arteta’s man management has also looked important so far as he’s spoken with senior players like Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin to ensure the rest of the squad get his key messages.