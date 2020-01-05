Barcelona board identify Pochettino as next manager but the fans won’t accept him

It was a huge story when Spurs eventually decided to move on from Mauricio Pochettino and hired Jose Mourinho, he’s not drastically improved things and there are plenty who will be wondering if Tottenham made the right decision.

The Argentine has been largely forgotten about as he’s kept a fairly low profile and hasn’t been linked with many jobs for a few weeks. It’s common to see managers take some time out after a long spell in charge, so it might make sense for him to start with a new club next season.

This report from Spain seems to suggest that Barcelona are very keen to replace Ernesto Valverde with the former Spurs boss, but there could be a big problem:

En la secretaría técnica del Barça, gusta mucho Mauricio Pochettino (idea que cuenta con el beneplácito del presidente JM Bartomeu), pero dudan seriamente si la afición barcelonista sería capaz de perdonarle toda la serie de opiniones filo madridistas y su pasado espanyolista. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) January 5, 2020

They suggest that he would be happy to take the Barca job and the President of the club has given his approval, but his history with city rivals Espanyol could be a huge problem.

He played over 250 times and was a firm favourite with Espanyol, but he’s also made comments before about being loyal to his old team and declaring he could never manage Barca.

That might be different now that he’s out of work and looking to rebuild his reputation after the sacking, but it sounds like he would have a huge job in trying to gain the trust of the fans.