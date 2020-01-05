Bitter Jordan Pickford refuses to acknowledge great effort from Curtis Jones for Liverpool goal

Sometimes as a goalkeeper you just have to admit that a player has produced a bit of magic that you had no chance of stopping, but it seems that this isn’t one of those times for Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

It’s understandable that he might be irritated after the defeat today. Everton had a great chance to win at Anfield and advance in the FA Cup, but his outfield teammates looked hesitant and were wasteful in attack as they didn’t take advantage of a few great positions.

The game was decided by an absolute wonder goal from Curtis Jones which left Pickford with no chance as it crashed in off the bar.

As reported by The Mirror, former Liverpool player Jan Aage Fjortoft heard an exchange between the keeper and the goalscorer after the game, and it seems Pickford was in no mood to congratulate him:

I was standing in the corridor between the two dressing – rooms at Anfield with the matchwinner Curtis Jones. Jordan Pickford just passed and said to Jones:

– Great cross! Love that kind of banter — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) January 5, 2020

Hopefully it was just banter as it’s clear that Jones had one thing in his mind and that was to go for goal, with the ball looking destined for the net as soon as it left his boot.

It does look a bit bitter on Pickford’s side as he didn’t praise the Liverpool youngster, but it’s completely possible that they are on friendly terms and it was just a joke.

It’s also pretty unlikely that Curtis Jones will care.