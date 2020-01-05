According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal target Hakim Ziyech has been informed by Ajax that he’s free to leave the Dutch giants in the January transfer window.
Calciomercato add that the Amsterdam outfit are set to demand €50m (£43m) for the ace’s signature.
The Gunners were reportedly interested in the playmaker in the summer and the Express claim that Mikel Arteta’s arrival has reignited the club’s interest in the 26-year-old.
With the Gunners nine points off of fourth placed Chelsea, it seems as though additions in the January transfer window would give the north London outfit a fighting chance to get their bid for Champions League football back on track.
Ziyech was a major reason as to why Ajax upset the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals last season, the starlet has continued his fine form this term.
In 27 appearances across all competitions, Ziyech has managed to score 8 goals and provide a whopping 21 assists to his teammates.
There’s no doubt that the Moroccan is a quality playmaker, but should the Gunners be focusing on attacking reinforcements given the struggles of their defence this season?
Perhaps Arsenal would be better off exploring the signings of defenders during the January transfer window, the team’s lacklustre performances at the back have been a thorn in the team’s side for many years now.
