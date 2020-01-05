According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal target Hakim Ziyech has been informed by Ajax that he’s free to leave the Dutch giants in the January transfer window.

Calciomercato add that the Amsterdam outfit are set to demand €50m (£43m) for the ace’s signature.

The Gunners were reportedly interested in the playmaker in the summer and the Express claim that Mikel Arteta’s arrival has reignited the club’s interest in the 26-year-old.

With the Gunners nine points off of fourth placed Chelsea, it seems as though additions in the January transfer window would give the north London outfit a fighting chance to get their bid for Champions League football back on track.