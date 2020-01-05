Chelsea have reportedly responded to an approach from Newcastle for Olivier Giroud, informing the Magpies that they’re not currently ready to sanction a transfer.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, who claim this could frustrate Giroud a great deal as he is thought to be open to a move to St James’ Park.

The France international has not been a regular for Chelsea this season, and could no doubt benefit from a move to a club like Newcastle in order to play more often.

Giroud will surely be desperate for first-team action to give himself the best possible chance of playing for his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

For now, however, it seems the 33-year-old could struggle to get his desired move away, with the Telegraph reporting that he seems set to see any potential transfer or loan blocked for the time being.

This is because Chelsea want to secure a replacement before allowing Giroud to move on.

One such replacement could be Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who has been linked strongly with CFC by Don Balon, but it remains to be seen when significant progress will be made on this potential deal.