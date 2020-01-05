Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for £60million-rated Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Austria international has become a January target for the Blues due to the unconvincing form of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri this season.

Left-back has looked an area of weakness for Chelsea and there seems little doubt Alaba would be a major upgrade on their current options in that area of the pitch.

Frank Lampard’s lack of faith in Alonso and Emerson has been pretty clear in recent times, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving across into the left-back role in a number of games.

Clearly, a specialist in the role, such as Alaba, would be the preferable option for CFC, so fans will hope this rather ambitious deal can be completed.

As noted by the Mirror, Alaba has eighteen months left on his contract with Bayern, so it may be that he could soon be lured away from the Allianz Arena.

The 27-year-old has been a star performer for Bayern for many years now, and is no doubt up there with the finest full-backs in Europe at the moment.