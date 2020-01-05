A number of Chelsea fans seem puzzled, concerned, and some downright angry, that manager Frank Lampard has not included Christian Pulisic in his squad for today’s game.

The Blues take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round, and Lampard has taken the opportunity to rotate his side a little, with more youngsters in the first XI than usual.

Still, there is not even a place on the bench for summer signing Pulisic, who has had his ups and downs in his short time in west London so far.

The USA international failed to make it into the team on a regular basis at the start of the season, with Lampard seemingly not initially that impressed with his contributions.

Slowly, however, Pulisic gained more playing time and looked very impressive, though fans are now concerned again as he doesn’t get a look-in this afternoon.

The 21-year-old will perhaps have become used to getting more of a rest at this time of year as the Bundesliga is like many other European leagues in having a winter break.

Most Chelsea fans, however, would clearly have liked to see him involved in some way today…

Lampard and morris definitely dislike pulisic… — Kenniya (@Kenniya44695686) January 5, 2020

Its really strange that CHO gets a start and Pulisic doesn’t even make the bench? — Siddharth Sharma???? (@Sid_IamChelsea) January 5, 2020

Unless Pulisic is injured I thought he might have started today; surprised he isn't even in the 18. — Elliot Leaver (@elliotleaver92) January 5, 2020