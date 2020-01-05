Chelsea once again face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round today as the FA Cup continues – Kickoff time is 14:01 GMT.

If you want to watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Live Stream

What Time does Chelsea v Nottingham Forest kickoff?

The match kicks off at 14:00 on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Where is Chelsea v Nottingham Forest being played?

The match is being played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, England.

It’ll be déjà vu for Chelsea and Nottingham Forest fans as the two sides meet in the third round of the FA Cup for the second season running, and it’s fair to say a lot has changed over the last twelve months at both clubs.

Chelsea, now under the guidance of Frank Lampard of course, have opted for youth following a transfer ban. And they’ve flourished. Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all shown they can perform at the highest level.

As a player Lampard won the competition four times and he’ll be keen to do so again as a manager. The Blues are 9/1 to lift the FA Cup in May, but they face a tough 3rd round clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Forest are flying.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments:

Nottingham Forest are currently fourth in the Championship, level on points with Brentford in 3rd and nine points adrift of the top two. They’re completely transformed under Sabri Lamouchi, conceding just 25 goals this season they’ve got the second best defence in the Championship.

Chelsea were 2-0 winners in last season’s 3rd round clash making it six wins on the bounce against Forest in all competitions. The Blues are 23/20 to win to nil.

Tammy Abraham has been a breath of fresh air this season bagging 14 goals in all competitions and he looks good money to open the scoring on Sunday at 12/5.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping Lewis Grabban can continue his goal scoring form. The striker has 14 league goals to his name this campaign and like he’s shown all season only needs half a chance to find the net.

He’s 3/1 to score anytime.

Forest’s recent FA Cup record does not make for good reading. They’ve lost their last five away ties conceding on average two goals per game. Chelsea are 4/7 to win with a -1 handicap.

Chelsea are 2/9 to progress through to the next round without any problems, the draw is 5/1, while Forest can be backed at 14/1 to pull off what would be a huge shock. Stranger things have happened I guess.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions