Wayne Rooney could feature in the FA Cup once again as Derby County travel to Crystal Palace in the third round later this afternoon. – Kickoff time is 14:01 GMT.

If you want to watch Crystal Palace v Derby, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

The match kicks off at 14:01 on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Where is Crystal Palace v Derby being played?

The match is being played at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace, England.

England‘s leading goalscorer made his first appearance for the Rams in their 2-1 win over Barnsley. He played the full 90 minutes, recorded an assist with a pinpoint free kick and was involved in the build up play for Derby’s winner.

Vintage Rooney.

With an injury hit squad It will be interesting to see how serious Hodgson takes this competition. The Eagles are well clear of the relegation zone, but won’t want to pick up anymore injuries after a hectic festive period.

Palace are in pretty poor form by their own standards winning just three of their last ten games, meaning this one has all the hallmarks to be a potential cupset. That said, Palace will take confidence in being unbeaten in three consecutive games at Selhurst Park.

Derby secured back to back wins for the first time this season with victories over Charlton and Barnsley either side of the New Year.

They’re now ten points clear of the drop zone and the arrival of Rooney is likely to improve the atmosphere around Pride Park considerably. The former England and Man United captain is 14/5 to score anytime and bag his first goal back on English soil.

Don’t expect this to be a thriller. Just one of the Eagles’ last eight league games has finished with over 2.5 goals. It’s 19/20 for under 2.5 goals to be scored.

Palace have won back to back games to nil against Derby and are 2/1 to make it hat trick at the weekend. Though, they’ll need to improve defensively.

They’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last six games. Both teams to score is currently 20/23.

On home soil you’d expect Palace to have enough class to get the job done. They’re 3/4 to dump the Rams out of the cup. The draw is available at 13/5 and Derby can be backed at 17/4.

