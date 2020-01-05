Chelsea have reportedly made a bid of around £42.6million to Lyon for the transfer of striker Moussa Dembele.

And it looks as though this offer has made Lyon seriously consider letting the French forward leave, though they want to sign a replacement before finalising his sale, according to Don Balon.

Despite Dembele also recently being linked as a target for Arsenal by Le 10 Sport, it would seem Chelsea are now edging closer to winning this particular transfer battle, if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

The Blues have been linked with Dembele before, and it makes sense that manager Frank Lampard might view him as an ideal signing for this January.

Chelsea have looked a little light up front this season, becoming overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham in that position.

And while the England international has performed well, Lampard could do with someone like Dembele to provide more depth in attack as the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi don’t look ideal as backup options.

Giroud, in fact, may be on his way out this January as ESPN recently named him as a player who could leave Stamford Bridge provided they could sign a replacement.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed to miss out on Dembele, but the signing perhaps doesn’t make sense as an urgent priority as Mikel Arteta already has the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and promising Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli to choose from in that area of the pitch.